This Serious Serum

Minimize the appearance of dark spots and discoloration while supporting your skin’s natural collagen with this seriously powerful serum. Oh, and if that wasn’t enough? Reese Witherspoon is a huge fan!

See it: Grab the Elizabeth Arden Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum for $84 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2019, but are subject to change.