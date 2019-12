This Travel Treasure

Living life on the go? Keep the momentum going with this treasure of a set! All six products are perfect for your most sophisticated friend — and the equally chic travel case can be tossed into every bag!

See it: Grab the ELEMIS Travel for Her -Skincare Gift Set for $88 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2019, but are subject to change.