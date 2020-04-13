Liven Up Your Virtual Happy Hour With These Seasonal Cocktails

Summer White Sangria

Why have a standard glass of white wine when you can create a custom sangria that’s tailored to your taste buds? To start, all you need is a bottle of dry white wine as the base. We love a crisp Sauvingon Blanc from New Zealand — and Naked Wines always has the best selection at the best prices. Then, throw in 1/4 cup of white rum or orange liqueur, your favorite summer fruits (apples and strawberries are always a strong move) and some ice. Let the fruit flavors blend together in a pitcher for an hour or so, and enjoy! There are plenty of variations out there, so feel free to explore. As long as you’re working with a quality foundation, you’re in for a sweet treat!

See it: Get the Small and Small Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2019 for just $13 from NakedWines.com!

This content is intended for readers over age 21.

