IdealRaw Bars – Cookie Dough

If you’re on the go and want to grab a filling snack to keep you satisfied on a busy day, then these protein bars are an amazing option. They’re perfect for satisfying your sweet-tooth without guilt and always helpful if you’re in a hurry!

See it: Get the IdealRaw Bars – Cookie Dough (originally $22) on sale for just $11 from IdealRaw!