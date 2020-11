This Stunning Shoulder Bag

This purse is a dream come true! Shoulder bags are all the rage right now, and we especially dig the bright red hue showcased here. Add a pop of color to any outfit by reaching for this purse when it’s time to leave the house.

See it: Get the Jessie Medium Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag (originally $298) on sale for just $119 at Michael Kors!