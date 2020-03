Byredo Vetyver Rinse-Free Hand Wash

This alcohol-based cleanser is a “refined take on a hand sanitizer,” if you couldn’t tell from the sleek tube alone. The Vetyver fragrance is simply divine!

See it: Get the Byredo Vetyver Rinse-Free Hand Wash for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 31, 2020, but are subject to change.