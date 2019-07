A cute tank top made for layering

Whether it’s 95 and sunny or sub-zero and snowy, a great tank will always be the perfect staple. Wear with shorts this summer, throw it on under a leather jacket in the fall, and once the cold hits, this will be a great option under a sweater or cardigan and parka.

See it: Check out the 1.State Chiffon Inset Camisole (originally $59) now only $39! Not loving it? Check out other camisoles and styles from 1.State at Nordstrom!