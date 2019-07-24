Waterproof booties to last through fall and beyond

Suede booties have a way of being appropriate year-round. They can be paired with flowy dresses in the summer, jeans in the fall and winter, and skirts in the spring. This pair from Us-adored brand, Blondo, is made of a waterproof suede that can be worn in the rain. The whipstitching on the side of the boot gives these a subtle Western feel, so even if cowboy boots aren’t exactly your thing, these nod to that while still being super wearable.

See it: Check out the Blondo Nina Waterproof Suede Booties (originally $150) now just $100. Sold out, or not your style? Check out other options from Blondo, and other booties at Nordstrom!