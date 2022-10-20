21 of the Best Early Holiday Gifts Now Available at Nordstrom

This Connection-Deepening Game

We’re Not Really Strangers makes the best games for bonding with your best friends. The best part? No skills required or complicated instructions. It’s just thought-provoking question cards, plus some wildcard challenges thrown in!

Get the We’re Not Really Strangers Friendship Edition Card Game for just $20 at Nordstrom!

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out a few of our other guides below:

– 13 Early Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $50

– 18 Fail-Safe Gifts That Will Please Even the Hardest People to Shop For

– We’re Calling It! These Sale Picks Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Gifts This Year