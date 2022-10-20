21 of the Best Early Holiday Gifts Now Available at Nordstrom

This Connection-Deepening Game
We’re Not Really Strangers makes the best games for bonding with your best friends. The best part? No skills required or complicated instructions. It’s just thought-provoking question cards, plus some wildcard challenges thrown in!
Get the We’re Not Really Strangers Friendship Edition Card Game for just $20 at Nordstrom!
