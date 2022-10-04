For Beards (and Lack Thereof)
Make shaving a luxurious experience with this heated razor. It will feel absolutely amazing as it glides around the contours of your giftee’s face. And don’t worry — it’s fully waterproof!
Get The Art of Shaving GilletteLabs Heated Razor (originally $150) for just $128 at Saks Fifth Avenue!
Looking for more? Shop some of our other favorite deals below:
– 15 Early Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $25
– 13 Early Holiday Gifts to Score for Your Best Friend — All on Sale
– 15 of the Best Fashion Deals to Nab Ahead of the Prime Early Access SaleSee Full Gallery