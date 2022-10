For Game Night If you know someone who loves to host game nights at their place, they need Betrayal at House on the Hill. This pick is on so many “Best Games of 2022” lists and will definitely appeal to fans of games like Werewolf. It’s creepy but a little goofy, and while it’s a cooporative strategy game, you don’t need to overthink it! Get Betrayal at House on the Hill by Avalon Hill on sale at Amazon! See it! See Full Gallery

In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies