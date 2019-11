This Notebook All of Your Coworkers Need

Whether they scribble down actual ideas or take their anger or boredom out between the lines of this notebook, all of your coworkers will appreciate a gift like this!

See it: Get the Journals for Everyone Things I Want To Say At Meetings But I Can’t: Blank Lined Notebook for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 14, 2019, but are subject to change.