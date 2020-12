10. For the Person Who Has Trouble Sleeping

Two of our favorite self-care products ever? A diffuser and a Himalayan salt lamp. This product combines both! Drop in a little lavender oil and prepare to be soothed to sleep!

See it: Get the Pure Enrichment PureGlow Crystal 2-in-1 Himalayan Salt Lamp & Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser (originally $130) for just $60 at Amazon!