5. For the Person Who’s Not Ready for the Hair Salon

Many of us have let our roots grow out this year; we’re not quite looking to visit the salon every few weeks. If you still wish you could touch up your roots at home without screwing up, you need to check out this custom hair dye. Get your own color — made just for you!

See it: Get Your Custom Haircolor by L’Oréal starting at just $20 when you subscribe at Color & Co!