8. These Seamless, Buttery-Soft Leggings

These FLOAT leggings are like no other you’ve ever worn. They’re “lightweight, breezy and ridiculously soft,” and over 1,000 reviewers are in love with their brushed matte finish, saying they want to replace every other pair they own with these!

See it: Get the FLOAT Seamless High-Rise Legging for just $68 at Girlfriend Collective!