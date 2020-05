Duchess Kate – Ray-Ban Classic Wayfarer 54mm Sunglasses

For the past decade, Markle’s sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, has been a style icon for fashion lovers around the world — and her eyewear choices have shoppers scrambling for a pair of Ray-Bans!

See it: Grab the Ray-Ban Classic Wayfarer 54mm Sunglasses at multiple retailers!

– $123 at Nordstrom!

– $123 at Amazon!



Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 8, 2020, but are subject to change.