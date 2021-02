1. For the Flower Lover

You can’t go wrong with flowers for Valentine’s Day, but you can go very, very right with this unique, ultra-customizable Valentine’s Day box. These preserved roses last such a long time, and they pop up from inside the box for an element of fun!

See it: Get the Cupid’s Crocodile Three’s a Charm box (originally starting at $95) for just $81 with code VALENTINE15 at Rosepops for a limited time!