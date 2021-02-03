8. For the One Who Misses Nights Out

If the person you’re buying for has been craving getting back into the club for a night of carefree dancing, this game is the next best thing…if not even better. Dance to popular songs by artists like Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK and more. You can dance together too!

See it: Get Just Dance 2021 for Nintendo Switch (originally $50) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2021, but are subject to change.