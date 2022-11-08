21 Perfect White Elephant Gifts That Will Be Stolen Over and Over Again

This Cozy Throw Blanket

Everyone loves a plush, fuzzy throw — period. Even before it’s unwrapped, we know everyone at the party is going to have their eye on this gift because it requires a somewhat big box or gift bag. They won’t be disappointed!

Get the Cuddl Duds Cozy Soft Plush to Faux Fur Throw (originaly $50) for just $17 with code SAVE15 at Kohl’s for a limited time!

See it!