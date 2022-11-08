21 Perfect White Elephant Gifts That Will Be Stolen Over and Over Again

This Squirrel Hand/Finger Puppet
If the spending limit for your white elephant party is super low and the focus is more on silly gifts, then let Us introduce you to the magic that is this squirrel hand/finger puppet set. Is it ridiculous? Yes. Is everyone going to want it? Also yes!
Get the Aqkilo Handi Squirrel Finger and Hand Puppet Set at Amazon!
