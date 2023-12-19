10 Best CBD Gummies for Pain In 2024

Finding the Best CBD Gummies for Pain There are tons of CBD gummies for pain on the market, and navigating the endless options is overwhelming. To help you get through some of the products, we’ve compiled a list of our top CND gummies for pain we know you’ll love. Our guide is an excellent place to start and will hopefully help you narrow down a few options to find the best CBD gummies for you.

How We Chose Our Top 10 CBD Gummies for Pain We extensively researched dozens of CBD brands to make sure every CBD gummy on our list met our strict criteria regarding ingredient quality, brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and transparency. CBD Quality The best cannabinoids come from only the finest quality hemp plants. Therefore, we favored domestic producers that utilize organic farming practices. This guarantees that the extracted hemp oil and its cannabinoids will be free of pesticides and herbicides. The CBD extraction method also has an impact on the quality of a product. There are two primary CBD extraction methods: CO2 and solvent extraction. We preferred brands that use the CO2 extraction method as solvent extraction can lead to propane, butane, or other solvent residues remaining in the hemp oil. The CO2 method is a much cleaner extraction process, by which CBD is extracted in a high-pressure CO2 chamber. Not only will there be no contaminants in the hemp oil, but also the CBD yield will be higher than in solvent extraction. Flavor Profile Some people don’t appreciate the earthy aftertaste of CBD oils and tinctures, which leads them to favor gummies hoping for something more palatable. So our readers wouldn’t be disappointed, we made sure that each gummy on our list had a tasty flavor profile with no unpleasant aftertaste. Brands scored better if the gummies feature no artificial colors or flavorings, with extra points for all organic ingredients, reducing the chances of allergic reactions or food hypersensitivity. Third-Party Testing Every CBD brand should provide its customers with peace of mind that its products are safe to consume. This means making the results of third-party lab results readily accessible to all of its customers, either on its website and/or via a scannable QR code on the product packaging. The certificate of analysis from independent testing should verify that: The CBD potency is as advertised

There is a maximum of 0.3% THC, the psychoactive compound in the hemp plant

The gummies are free of contaminants and toxins, including solvents, pesticides, heavy metals, and potentially harmful microbes Brand Reputation No matter how good a CBD gummy seems, it should be viewed with caution if the brand doesn’t have a good reputation. Indicators of a trustworthy brand include: Verifiable support for cruelty-free, organic and natural, non-GMO, etc. claims

No unsupported health claims or the addition of ingredients that are not backed by evidence

Verified customer reviews that show users were satisfied with the gummies and that they had a significant effect on pain

How to Choose CBD Gummies for Pain You should always conduct research before trying out any new health product, and that’s no different when it comes to CBD gummies. A good thing to keep in mind is that you’re looking for high-quality products that go through third-party testing to ensure that every bottle they offer is safe for you to use.

Who Should Take CBD Gummies for Pain? Since the research surrounding CBD is still being conducted, there’s no conclusive evidence on exactly who should take CBD — although there are tons of people who have said that it’s helped relieve their pain. To help you figure out whether or not CBD is for you, Daniel Clauw, M.D., director of the Chronic Pain and Fatigue Research Center, did an NPR interview where he discussed guidelines for patients who suffer from arthritis on how CBD can be supplemented into their treatment. Can I Take CBD for Pain when Pregnant? Doctors and the FDA advise women to avoid using CBD or any other cannabinoid products during pregnancy. The main reason for this is that during pregnancy, CBD can affect female hormones — particularly estrogen — which is key in maintaining reproductive health. Although current research is far from conclusive, for the same reason, it’s recommended women avoid CBD gummies and other products while taking estrogen-based contraceptive pills. While moderate modulation of the endocannabinoid system can be beneficial to hormonal balance, taking CBD while pregnant, breastfeeding, or undergoing certain contraceptive treatments may disturb hormonal balance.

How to Take CBD Gummies for the First Time If you’ve never taken CBD before, it’s a good idea to start with the lowest dosage and work your way up over time. Also, keep in mind that CBD gummies take up to 2 hours to begin working, so don’t just take more if you haven’t felt any effects within a few minutes — you need to give it time! If you're used to taking oils, it’s important to note that the CBD in gummies and capsules can take a little longer to absorb than oil as it has to pass through the digestive system before being absorbed into the blood. For faster absorption, gummies and capsules should be taken on an empty stomach and are best taken an hour before bedtime.

Different Types of CBD CBD products can contain one of three variations of CBD, which are: Full Spectrum CBD: Contains CBD, and all the other phytochemicals of the cannabis plant including various other cannabinoids, terpenes, and a trace amount of THC (up to 0.3%) the psychoactive compound of the plant.

Broad Spectrum CBD: Contains CBD and all the other phytochemicals, but undetectable levels of THC.

CBD Isolate: Contains only CBD and nothing else