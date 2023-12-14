Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

Best Collagen Products: 5 Supplements to Transform Your Skin (and More!) in 2024

If you’re looking for a more youthful appearance without fillers, the best collagen supplements are naturally sourced solutions that do more than just support healthy hair and nails.

Collagen is a critical component in the body that contributes to healthy skin that is both firm and smooth at once.

Where do we sign up?!

These anti-aging benefits of collagen make it the new staple in the cabinet of those who are more into natural beauty products—a great way to supplement beauty from the inside out.

Collagen also benefits wellness as a whole, with a good amount of protein and valuable amino acids to support healthy bones, improve muscle recovery and more. And unlike weight loss supplements, collagen supplements usually don’t cause adverse side effects.

But since collagen supplements have hit the mainstream, there are now so many products to choose from. In fact, this wellness trend seems to be hitting its fever pitch. Walk into your nearest health foods store and you’ll probably find at least three brands to choose from.

That’s why we went on a mission to find the best collagen products out there. But we didn’t want to mess with cheap imports or sketchy sourcing. So we set reasonable standards for quality, efficiency, value and got down to business.

If you’re ready to get your feet wet with this new healthy trend, you’re in the right place. Check out who made the top 5, how we chose the winners and what makes each collagen product best in class.

1. Best Overall Collagen Product: Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens

2. Best Tasting: SkinnyFit Super Youth Multi Collagen Peptides

3. Best Collagen Face Serum: CLEARSTEM CELLRENEW Collagen Stem Cell Serum

4. Best Dairy-Free Option: Earth Echo Collagen Peptides

5. Best Collagen Supplement with Vitamins: AnnieMak Clean Multi Collagens

Comparing the Best Collagen Products in 2024

Unsure of which collagen products to try? Consider one of our top choices for the best collagen supplements in 2024.