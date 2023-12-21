8 Best Dog Treats for Separation Anxiety and Stress 2024

Our guide is an excellent place to start and will hopefully help you narrow down a few options to find the right dog treat for your pup.

There are tons of dog treats for separation anxiety on the market, and navigating the endless options is overwhelming. To help you get through some of the products, we’ve compiled a list of our top dog treats for separation anxiety that your pup will love.

How We Chose Our Top 8 Dog Treats for Separation Anxiety

Pet parents know that their dogs are more than just pets; they’re members of the family. And picking out the best calming treats to help them should be taken as seriously as choosing supplements for any human living under their roof.

Several considerations go into picking our favorite healthy dog treats, from the presence and quality of natural ingredients to the manufacturing process to the brand's ethos.

Quality Sourcing and Processing

For hemp, growing roots is particularly hungry work. When it comes to making a home in the soil, the plant will happily suck up any substances it finds there, whether healthy nutrients or noxious chemicals.

That’s why finding farms pledged to organic growing practices is particularly important when investigating CBD or any hemp-based product.

When we look for brands to promote, we look for those using hemp grown domestically, without pesticides, and preferably under organic farming practices.

Processing can be an equally tricky area for CBD products, thanks to a number of extraction processes that also involve less-than-appealing chemicals. But CO2, cold-press, and ethanol methods are generally cleaner and preferred, particularly when performed in accredited facilities by qualified personnel.

Test Results

Unfortunately, there are currently no regulations in place to ensure that CBD- and hemp-based products are tested for safety and quality. As a result, companies can essentially sell whatever they want and market it as CBD oil.

Yet, many brands will take it upon themselves to ensure what they’re selling is legitimate and safe. The businesses that go the extra mile are the ones that stand out in the field.

We search for third-party lab test results in our top 8 companies and pay particular attention to ensuring the results are updated and accurately describe what’s inside the product and state that whatever’s being sold is free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers.

Efficiency

Efficiency can also be a tricky thing to judge in the world of CBD. Even if the product includes the ingredients it claims, it may work differently on different animals, depending on their physiology and how frequently they use CBD products.

Still, most people don’t like spending money on something that doesn’t work, which is why we take efficiency into account when creating our lists.

To help determine a product’s efficiency, we look at things like current test results and the inclusion of any specific supporting cannabinoids, terpenes, or other compounds. For example, compounds like chamomile, valerian root, and L-Theanine are all good signs when considering products well-suited to manage pet anxiety.

We also comb through verified online reviews to ensure that customers seemed happy with their results overall.

Ingredient Integrity

There’s hardly any point in taking herbal supplements when those natural ingredients are mixed with manufactured chemicals. To help ensure pet parents their animal is well taken care of, we ensure each product on our list utilizes only the highest quality healthy botanicals and that their CBD only receives a boost from Mother Nature.

Brand Reputation

While the CBD market has only grown in popularity over the years, it’s still widely unregulated overall, which unfortunately leaves it wide-open to CBD schemers and get-rich-quick brands hoping to cash in on a trend. This makes brand reputation a critical aspect of choosing our top 8 list.

Our research found that the best calming treats for pets usually come from mission-driven brands. These people aren’t just out to make money but want to do something helpful and give back to their pets and even the earth itself.