The Best Eye Masks for Brighter Skin
Ever notice how a restless night can accentuate your dark circles and make your eyes look puffy? Younger people easily endure sleepless nights without worrying about the effects on their appearance, but as you age, the signs of aging start to show. The symptoms become more noticeable if you neglect your skincare routine and preventive measures. The thin and delicate skin under your eyes is prone to damage, whether you have allergies, insomnia, dehydration, or even poor genetics. It is one of the first areas to display signs of aging, so it is vital to take extra care of it to prevent any aging-related issues.
Eye masks can be a quick fix if you don’t already have a sophisticated under-eye care regimen, especially after a seasonal allergy attack or a restless night. After sorting through several intriguing products, we have created a list of the top eye masks for 2023.
Buying Guide: Eye Masks
Eye masks are a quick fix for under-eye problems, but just as it is simple to use them and see results, it is challenging to purchase eye masks. Being picky about the products you put on your face makes it incredibly complicated. The decision becomes even more challenging with millions of promising developments on the market. We have put together a thorough guide with all the information you need to choose an under-eye mask efficiently.
Are Eye Masks Worth It?
Eye masks are ergonomically-shaped patches filled with viscous and potent gel or serum to hydrate, smooth, brighten, and combat aging in the delicate under-eye area. Here are some of the many factors that make eye masks a worthwhile investment.
- Concerns like swollen and tired eyes will have an effective and immediate resolution.
- The application is simple, hassle-free, and involves no messy handling.
- Masks are ready for use, and all you need to do to get them to work is place them under your eyes.
- They offer anti-aging benefits by containing components like collagen, retinol, and 24K gold.
- Antioxidants like vitamin C, tea tree extract, and others are included to combat free radical damage.
- They have a cooling and illuminating effect on the skin around the eyes.
How To Choose an Eye Mask
Choosing the most suitable eye masks is not a matter of probability and guesswork, but does require thoroughly considering many factors.
Skin type
Most eye masks are made for all skin types, but a few others are tailored to particular skin types. If you have sensitive, dry, or acne-prone skin, it is always a good idea to invest in an eye mask that complements your skin type for better outcomes. People with normal skin can profit significantly from generic under-eye patches compatible with all skin types.
Concern
While generic eye masks are great because they provide comprehensive benefits, choosing a product that specifically addresses your skin issues would be ideal. Although everyone’s under-eye concerns are different, they typically include wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, puffiness, and others.
Choose eye masks with collagen, retinol, and 24 karat gold extract for fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Use under-eye patches with brightening components like niacinamide, glycolic acid, vitamin C, and other antioxidants for under-eye circles and pigmentation. Invest in under-eye masks with hyaluronic acid, peptides, and aloe vera extract to hydrate the parched under-eye area.
Active ingredients
After selecting the active ingredient for your skin concern, assessing the formulation’s potency is crucial. Although it might initially appear complicated, it’s quite simple. All you have to do is count the active ingredients on the list of ingredients listed on the package.
Hypoallergenic
Hypoallergenic eye masks are the perfect option for people with sensitive or allergy-prone skin. Still, they are also a safe choice in other situations as they prevent unanticipated skin-related incidents. Pick eye masks that are vegan, sulfate, phthalate, and paraben-free and that have no artificial colors or aromas.
Cruelty-free
In the modern era, activism and awareness have forced businesses to abandon the torturous practice of animal testing, but some companies still do so, despite public pressure. All animal testing companies should be avoided.
Packaging
There are two distinct packaging types for eye patches. Either they arrive in jars full of eye patches or individually packaged bulk packs.
Even though the packaging in jars initially seems convenient, there is a high risk of cross-contamination over time because, despite your best efforts, your fingers will inevitably come into contact with the jar’s contents. Additionally, there is a chance that the eye patches will dry out. The individual packaging guarantees that safety is maintained and there is no chance of contamination and drying out.
Budget
The budget is highly variable regarding eye masks, because there are both drugstore and high-end options. It should be noted that price does not always equate to quality and that your budget shouldn’t be your primary determining factor when selecting a product.
How To Use Under Eye Patches
One of the main factors contributing to the under-eye patch’s popularity is the ease and simplicity of use. Here are some tips on how to apply the mask to get the most benefits:
- It is crucial to read the set of instructions listed on the packaging for the eye mask, so that you know how that specific eye mask works.
- You should wash your hands and face before putting on the eye mask.
- Before applying the mask, make sure the undereye area is clean, dry, and free of all traces of dirt and makeup.
- Before utilizing the eye patch, make sure the area is clear and free of serums, creams, or lotions, to ensure that the absorption of the eye mask’s potent ingredients is not hampered.
- Use the eye mask only for the period of time specified on the pack; using it longer than that can be counterproductive.
- Using a jade stone roller in conjunction with under-eye patches can help to increase their efficacy by increasing the absorption of serum.
- Prior to use, putting the eye patches in the refrigerator for 10 minutes can help to improve their effectiveness if you’re using them to reduce puffiness.
- To increase the effect, add a brightening under-eye concealer after using your eye mask.
Reviewing the Top Eye Masks for 2023
Tree of Life Beauty Eye Brightening Bundle
Pros
- Offers a holistic approach to eye care
- Formulated with potent and healthy ingredients
- Offers convenience and value for your money
Cons
- May cause irritation or redness for some
Elevate your skincare routine with the Tree of Life Beauty Eye Brightening Bundle. As a transformative duo, this kit can help you achieve youthful, radiant eyes. This carefully curated bundle includes two of the brand’s most potent and effective eye-care products. Together, they are designed to address a range of common concerns. From dark circles and puffiness to fine lines and wrinkles, you can establish healthy skin around your eyes.
Start your daily ritual with the revitalizing Eye Gel. It’s a soothing and hydrating formula infused with powerful ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and botanical extracts. This gel works tirelessly to reduce the appearance of under-eye bags and puffiness. Then, follow up with the Eye Cream. Enriched with peptides, retinol, and antioxidants, it targets stubborn dark circles and fine lines. This dynamic duo is our top choice because of how the products add a refreshing boost to tired eyes.
Grace & Stella Eye Mask
Pros
- Safe and non-toxic natural ingredients
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Quick, easy to use, and effective
- Excellent quality at an economical price
Cons
- Handling of slippery mask is difficult
Due to their powerful formulation, these Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks are a fantastic option for all concerns, whether you want to reduce wrinkles, under-eye bags, dark circles, or puffy eyes. The pack includes 24 pairs of pink eye masks that conveniently fit the under-eye contour and are reasonably priced. Each pair is packaged separately to extend shelf life, facilitate handling, and make the eye masks portable. It is a high-quality product suitable for sensitive skin because it contains pure, vegan, paraben- and sulfate-free ingredients. It can instantly rejuvenate the skin thanks to ingredients like Chondrus Crispus powder, hyaluronic acid, and horse chestnut.
DERMORA Eye Mask
Pros
- Portable, lightweight, and convenient to use
- Fast onset of under-eye correction
- Long-term and short-term rejuvenation
- Perfect for all skin types
Cons
- The masks are too thick
Fivewan Eye Mask
Pros
- Smoothes, lightens, and brightens under eye area
- Refreshing and cooling effects on the skin
- Works well on mature and aged skin
- Convenient box packaging
Cons
- Slick texture slides down the face
CÉLOR Eye Mask
Pros
- Premium product at an affordable rate
- Easy to use and immediate effects
- Compatible with all skin types
- Consistently monitored and controlled quality
Cons
- Only exert short-term effects
FENGOO Eye Mask
Pros
- Excellent quantity and quality of product
- Anti-aging, smoothening, hydrating, and brightening effects
- Easy to use and instant results
- Zero side effects
Cons
- Patches are slippery against the skin
People Also Ask
Q: Are eye masks more effective than creams?
A:Eye masks are more efficient than creams, because they deliver a distinctive and potent formulation with better absorption, the mask holds it in place for deeper penetration, and it is also more convenient because you need to use it less frequently.
Q: Can I wear an eye mask daily?
A:While most eye masks are safe to use daily, using them one to three times per week is advised. People who spend a lot of time looking at screens and are prone to insomnia can benefit from using under-eye masks daily.
Q: Can using eye patches regularly help with my dark circles?
A:Under eye patches used regularly over weeks can aid in minimizing the appearance of dark circles, but only when combined with a healthy diet and enough sleep. It should be noted that eye patches do not reduce the appearance of genetic dark circles.
Q: Should I wash my face after using an eye mask?
A:No, you shouldn’t wash your face after applying an eye mask. Instead, use fingers to blend any remaining serum into the under-eye area.
