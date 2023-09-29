Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

The Best Eye Masks for Brighter Skin

Written by AdVon Editor

Ever notice how a restless night can accentuate your dark circles and make your eyes look puffy? Younger people easily endure sleepless nights without worrying about the effects on their appearance, but as you age, the signs of aging start to show. The symptoms become more noticeable if you neglect your skincare routine and preventive measures. The thin and delicate skin under your eyes is prone to damage, whether you have allergies, insomnia, dehydration, or even poor genetics. It is one of the first areas to display signs of aging, so it is vital to take extra care of it to prevent any aging-related issues.

Eye masks can be a quick fix if you don’t already have a sophisticated under-eye care regimen, especially after a seasonal allergy attack or a restless night. After sorting through several intriguing products, we have created a list of the top eye masks for 2023.