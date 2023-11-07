Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

Level up Your Self-Care Game With the Best Shower Loofahs

Written by Ashley Neese

A good, exfoliating scrub will remove dirt and grim. What it can’t do, however, is provide the ultimate exfoliating experience. A gentle sugar or charcoal rub doesn’t get the dirt and grease off that easily, and after a long, sweaty day of work, you totally deserve only the best self-care remedies.

Enter the shower loofah! Washing your weekday blues down the drain (like, literally), this nifty invention is remarkably Mama Earth approved and is harvested straight from vining stalks. A growing revolution across the gardening and body product junkies alike, it makes bathing much more efficient and even aids in getting to those hard-to-reach areas.

To help you out, we’ve curated a list of the leading shower loofahs of 2023.