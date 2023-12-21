Finding the Best Weight Loss Supplements There are tons of weight loss supplements on the market, and navigating the endless options is overwhelming. To help you get through some of the products, we’ve compiled a list of our top weight loss supplements we know you’ll love. Our guide is an excellent place to start and will hopefully help you narrow down a few options to find the right weight loss supplements for you.

How We Chose the Best Weight Loss Supplements We researched dozens of supplement brands to ensure we only selected the finest diet supplements for our list. We ensured all our choices included active ingredients with proven results and came from trustworthy brands. Natural and Healthy Ingredients The best supplements to help you lose weight are made of all-natural ingredients that are safe and healthy. We favored gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and vegan supplements so that they would be suitable for a wide range of diets. It’s not enough that the ingredients are natural and safe. They also have to be backed by science. Many supplements contain filler ingredients that, while natural and safe, have no actual benefits to weight loss or anything else. We ensured that the supplements on our list included natural ingredients linked to boosted weight loss, such as caffeine, green tea extract, and apple cider vinegar. Brand Reputation Unfortunately, the supplement industry is full of scam products, with dozens of brands offering low-quality and overpriced products. Our list only contains weight loss products from reputable brands with a proven track record of producing safe, high-quality supplements. Indicators of a trustworthy brand include: Truthful advertising with no false claims or guarantees.

Positive customer reviews from verified buyers who have seen the supplement's positive results.

Third-party test results show that the supplements are free of any harmful toxins and contain what is on the label. Value For Money It’s not unusual to see weight loss supplements or diet pills on the market for a seriously inflated price. When people are desperate to lose weight, they can easily be persuaded to part with their hard-earned money for a product that is not worth it. We thoroughly researched each supplement on our list to ensure that every product provided good value for money. That doesn’t mean that we looked for cheap products, but we chose supplements where the ingredients and benefits were reflected fairly in the price.

Natural Ingredients that Encourage Weight Loss The supplements on our list contain numerous natural ingredients associated with weight loss benefits. Let’s look in a little more detail at some of these natural ingredients, so you know what to look for in a weight loss supplement. Caffeine Studies indicate that caffeine has several weight loss benefits, including increasing energy, suppressing appetite, boosting metabolism, and burning fat. If you get your caffeine hit via coffee, choose a low-calorie option without high-calorie milk, creams, and sweeteners. Green Tea Green tea contains EGCG, an antioxidant that may contribute to fat oxidation, i.e., the body’s process of breaking down fat tissues. Also, green tea extract may stimulate the production of norepinephrine, which may boost fat burning. However, more research into the effects of green tea on weight loss is needed before firm conclusions can be made. Glucomannan Glucomannan is a water-soluble dietary fiber, meaning it absorbs water in your gut. This makes it expand and therefore suppresses your appetite by making you feel full. Plus, it may also help control blood sugar levels, which can also aid weight loss. Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) CLA is a type of fat found in high concentrations in beef and dairy foods. Some animal studies have suggested that it may help reduce body fat deposits, but currently, there is no concrete evidence of its fat-burning effects in humans. Green Coffee Bean Extract Green coffee bean extract may help boost a process thrown as thermogenesis, which burns energy, including fat. It also contains a high level of the compound chlorogenic acid, which studies indicate may interfere with carbohydrate absorption in the gut, leading to reduced fat deposition and insulin resistance.

How Supplements Work for Weight Loss Typically, weight loss pills and powders contain plant-based and natural ingredients that suppress appetite, increase energy, avoid absorption of dietary fat, boost fat burning, or stimulate metabolism to burn more calories. Supplements can’t be relied on alone. They support weight loss when combined with a healthy diet and exercise.

Possible Side Effects Weight supplements are typically considered safe, particularly if they include all-natural ingredients. However, large doses of specific ingredients or nutrients can result in certain side effects. For example, large amounts of caffeine can cause numerous health issues such as dehydration, insomnia, headaches, and anxiety. You should always speak to a doctor before you start any weight loss plan and/or start taking dietary supplements intended to speed up weight loss.

Prescription Medications for Weight Loss There are several FDA-approved prescription medications for weight loss. Still, they are typically only prescribed by a doctor if your BMI is 30 or higher or is about 27 and you have a medical condition related to your weight, such as high blood pressure. Prescription medications for weight loss include: Saxenda: An appetite suppressant that mimics an intestinal hormone that tells the brain the stomach is full.

Xenical: Prevents the body from absorbing about a third of the fat you eat. It is also available without a prescription but in half the dose.

Phentermine: Another appetite suppressant prescribed for short-term use only as it is an amphetamine, increasing the risk of dependency and drug abuse.

Qsymia: Works in several ways by suppressing appetite, helping you feel full, burning more calories, and making food taste less appealing. You still need to focus on diet and exercise while taking weight-loss drugs, and they may not be suitable for everyone, depending on any current medications you're taking or if you're pregnant or breastfeeding. The side effects of prescription weight loss drugs are much more pronounced than those from diet supplements. They include intestinal distress, abnormal blood pressure, shortness of breath, insomnia, kidney problems, and impaired liver function.

Best Ways to Lose Weight Supplements for weight loss can help you lose weight, but not on their own. If you’re not making the proper diet and lifestyle changes, you’re unlikely to see any significant weight loss, and any weight you lose is likely to be regained once you stop taking the supplement. Lifestyle changes you can make for successful long-term weight loss include the following. Don't Skip Breakfast It may seem like an excellent way to cut calories, but research shows that those who skip breakfast miss out on essential nutrients and snack more throughout the day as they’re hungry. Eat Regular Meals Eating at regular times during the day helps burn calories faster and reduces the temptation to snack on high-calorie foods. Swap Out Sugary Drinks Sweetened drinks like soda add lots of extra calories without satisfying hunger, so instead, quench your thirst with water, low-fat milk, or small portions of 100% fruit juice. Low-calorie vegetable juice is also a good option to help curb hunger pangs between meals. Boost Fruit and Veg Intake Fresh produce is low in calories and fat and packed with fiber, which can help weight loss when it replaces high-fat foods on your plate. They also contain plenty of vitamins and minerals to help support numerous body systems. Get More Exercise Being active is key to losing weight and maintaining that weight loss. As well as burning off the excess calories you can’t lose through diet alone, exercise also boosts mood, improves sleep, and increases energy. Eat High-Fiber Food High-fiber food will keep you feeling fuller for longer. Incorporate more fruit and veg, oats, whole grain bread, beans, peas, lentils, and brown rice and pasta, to boost the fiber content of your diet. Plan Your Meals Make sure you stick to your calorie allowance and nutritional needs. Eating a well-balanced diet all the time is so much easier than trying fad diets that restrict and ban foods.