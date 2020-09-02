It is already tough enough to decide what to wear for this new virtual/in person life, so maybe ease up on elaborate hairstyles and hot tools and embrace the new trend for hair casual. While a high ponytail will most always fit the bill, there are other not boring hairstyles that will complement your Fall look. Here are some products to try whether you are headed back to school or work.

Embrace the New Hair Casual

What’s great about second-day hair? It’s got that bit of texture and movement that is both casual and cool. Nab that “just got of bed” look with SGX NYC’s The Do It All 3-in-1 Dry Texture Spray. It’s an A-List fave that gives hair instant volume and hold. Spray and go. Target.com or Target stores $6.99.

Wash Hands More & Hair Less

Some mornings, you start the day with infinite energy. Other days, not so much. Take advantage of your second-day hair and try a new do. Whether it’s a textured bun or a fishtail braid, SGX NYC Happy Place Nourishing Dry Shampoo will freshen up those flat, oily roots. Plus, this wonder fix is infused with coconut oil and provitamin B5 and brushes invisibly with no residue. Target.com or Target stores $6.99 retail.

ISO Healthy Hair

You’ve eased up on heat-styling, donned a weekly hair mask, and extended your visits to the salon for color treatments. Yet, your hair still suffers from daily wear and tear. Try SGX NYC Hair IQ 10-in-1 Leave In Treatment with Bond Building Technology. You can use it on damp or dry hair, and it will strengthen and repair damaged hair* Target.com or Target stores $6.99.

*Based on laboratory swatch testing versus untreated control.

Curl Power

Admit it, how lucky are you to have curly hair. No flatiron or wands required; curls are the DIY dream-style. Managing curly hair is a whole other issue. Make it a whole lot easier with SGX.

NYC Curl Power Nourishing Curl Cream. Fans swear by its restorative powers — gives your curls back their natural flow. Plus, the coconut oil and shea butter add shine and definition. Use it on washed hair or on second day hair. Target.com or Target stores $6.99 retail.