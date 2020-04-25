Arielle Charnas is back on Instagram following a three-week hiatus. The influencer took a break from social media after receiving backlash for not self-quarantining during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“We missed you guys so much!! Thank you for letting me take time to reflect and be with my family,” the 32-year-old captioned a pic of her and her two young daughters — Ruby Lou and Esme Rae. “It has opened my eyes in so many ways both personally and professionally and it is this growth that I am extremely grateful for. Can’t wait to reconnect with you all – love you guys.”

Last month, the New York-based designer — who is behind the fashion and lifestyle brand Something Navy — was slammed for not self-isolating after she tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, she was spotted holding hands with her younger daughter in the Hamptons instead of taking the advice of doctors to quarantine for two weeks.

“I just wanted to come on here and say I’m sorry. I never in a million years wanted to hurt anyone,” Charnas said via Instagram on April 2 as she tearfully apologized. “We’re not bad people. I’m sorry for anyone that I’ve offended or hurt over the last couple of weeks … I’m just sorry that I let down my community in any way.”

She continued: “I am not writing this to make excuses and I am not searching for validation; I want to share the truth behind the story and above all else, express my sincerest remorse. I apologize for anyone that I unintentionally harmed in the course of my decision making … I’ve always had my critics and I’ve accepted that. It’s part of what I do. But this month, the critics’ voices have been very loud, hurtful and largely misinformed … I completely acknowledge I made mistakes throughout this process.”

She went on to note that her loved ones would take every measure to make sure they didn’t come in further contact with anyone and that no one had been showing symptoms for 72 hours. “Through all of this, I’ve learned that the reality of the career and life path I’ve chosen for myself comes with a powerful responsibility.”

The former TRESemmé model has been married to her husband, Brandon Charnas, for five years since tying the knot in Fisher Island, Florida, in October 2014.