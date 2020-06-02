Ashley Graham's Husband Shot Her 'Harper's Bazaar UK' Cover During COVID-19

What a couple! Ashley Graham’s husband Justin Ervin photographed her for the Harper’s Bazaar UK July 2020 cover on the Nebraska family farm during the COVID-19 quarantine and the results are breath-taking.

Looking simply stunning, the 32-year-old model posed in a white button-up tied around her waist and black bottoms as she laid in a field. Ervin, who is a director and cinematographer, took the images of his wife as the publication’s team monitored the shoot from their homes during lockdown.

“I thought we’d only be away a couple of weeks,” she said in the feature. “Justin had just made a lamb roast, and he said, ‘We’re not throwing this away,’ so we put it in the back of the car and that was what we ate on the trip.”

Since there were no outsiders allowed to come help, enlisted to lend a hand was Graham’s mom and her mom’s boyfriend, Michael.

“Michael was Justin’s PA, lighting man, assistant, the guy who did the Starbucks run,” she said. “My mom was taking care of Isaac the whole time, carrying him in a front-facing sling, but she was also holding a light reflector.”

Graham also did her own hair and makeup for the shoot. “I kept it easy-breezy, I let my hair air-dry and I didn’t even wear mascara, because I’m the kind of girl who runs around like this,” she said. “I also did the styling and helped to art-direct.” The clothes were a limited selection that was sent directly to the farm house.

“Everyone knew their role,” she explained. “But man, it was a lot of work.” We can only imagine!

She said one of the most touching things was to see her images shot from inside her grandfather’s truck after he passed away six years ago. “My mom left everything inside the same, from his Chapstick to his license in the visor and the money in the ashtray,” she said. “I remember looking at the photo and thinking, ‘This is so cool. The four of us put this together, and it’s so cinematic.’ It’s a beautiful moment to look back on during these weird times and to remember that we had so much joy.”

