As one of the most reliable assets that one can invest in, real estate is known for appreciating in almost all cases. Simply put, real estate is one of the most popular sectors for professional and amateur investors to jump into due to its consistent long-term gains. Additionally, the value of real estate can also illustrate the overall health of the economy.

Building on trends that existed before the pandemic, but propelled by externalities resulting from COVID-19, Miami has emerged as one of the most desirable cities to live in. Drawn to its agreeable weather, gorgeous beaches, world-renowned entertainment, nightlife, and culinary scenes, new residents and real estate investors are flocking to the city. Due to the increased attention, Miami is experiencing a real estate — and commercial — renaissance.

Introducing LuxurI — a market-disrupting real estate company with a brokerage, property management division, and vacation rental concierge service. Luxuri has emerged as an industry leader in both the real estate investment and vacation rental markets due to its vertically integrated approach. Luxuri is making waves as the go-to firm for real estate investors to maximize their investment as well as for facilitating luxury vacation experiences.

Jonathan Campau, founder and CEO of Luxuri has been fascinated by luxury hospitality since childhood. Eventually going to university in South Florida for business, Campau interned at a Miami-based real estate brokerage run by Larry Shinbaum. Campau then started his professional career at an investment firm in Kansas City. Hitting a stride working in finance, Campau found himself desiring more. Honoring his childhood love for hospitality and his passion for real estate developed in college, Campau began renting houses and listing them on Airbnb in Kansas City. Empowered by his innate design eye, real estate sense, and professional financial experience, Campau found quick success with his side hustle. Eventually, Campau realized that he could develop this business and grow it into something special. This is when Campau called up his real estate mentor, Larry Shinbaum, and decided to move back to Miami and officially jump into the real estate game. This is when the first idea for Luxuri was born.

Starting with a rental arbitrage and property management approach, Campau honed his understanding of Miami real estate, hospitality skills, and vacation rental strategies. After 5 years Campau eventually started an official brokerage partnering with his mentor and broker Shinbaum. In an impressively short amount of time, only two years, Campau grew Luxuri’s real estate arm into one of Miami’s top luxury real estate brokerages, specializing in multi-million dollar properties.

Following the success of the brokerage, Campau continued to innovate. Campau decided to double down on his love for hospitality as well as keen investment sense. Now, Luxuri is the top vacation rental and concierge service in Miami, Florida. This aspect of Luxuri’s business works hand in hand with the real estate brokerage. Campau and the Luxuri team help their real estate clients earn money from their newly purchased assets by turning the properties into luxury vacation rentals, earning high returns on investment. Luxuri is known for helping real estate investors grow as well as optimize their portfolios with this vertically integrated service.

Luxuri has a trusted team of committed hospitality professionals that ensure each property will turn into a profit-driving asset. Led by Or Dori, the Luxuri team is committed to providing guests with a memorable luxury vacation experience. Dori facilitates high yields for Luxuri’s property owners and real estate investors by getting the property started as a vacation rental, managing the booking calendar, and spearheading the luxury concierge service. As a native of Miami, Dori has intricate connections to the most popular Miami-based lifestyle establishments, clubs, restaurants, and more. Cultivating relationships with the decision-makers at establishments such as Mr. Jones, Papi Steak, LIV, Story, and E11EVEN, Dori is uniquely equipped to provide Luxuri clients with unique experiences of any kind, from reservations to luxury car rentals to yacht charters and beyond.

Simply put, Luxuri enables real estate investors to maximize their investment with a unique, comprehensive, and vertically integrated approach. We are excited to see how Luxuri continues to innovate and expand their real estate investments in the vacation rental industry as well as support Miami’s robust community.

Written in partnership with Darby Jones