Kelly Ripa boldly admitted that the self-quarantine struggle is real. The 49-year-old mom of three showed her 2.7 million Instagram followers what happens when she’s forced to skip a hair appointment with celeb stylist Ryan Trygstad.

The Morning Show host took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 22 to post an up-close-and-personal look at the roots of her blonde, color-treated hair. She hilariously captioned the photo, “Root watch week one.”

Her relatable post comes at the heels of a major decision by Governer Cuomo in NYC to close all non-essential businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision includes hair salons and other beauty-related services.

As the virus continues to spread, it’s difficult to guess how long people will be encouraged to stay home and try DIY beauty alternatives.

Before city-goers were told to stay home until further notice, Ripa paid a visit to dermatologist Dr. Robert Anolik on Thursday, March 12 to get Botox injections. She documented the experience for fans on her Instagram Story.

The All My Children alum joked that she was suffering from “acute Botox deficiency,” The dermatologist got in on the humor, saying that if she didn’t treat her “very serious medical problem,” the result would be “a lot of side effects” like “lines and wrinkles.”

“In this time, we can notice that there’s been a lot of worrying,” said Ripa in the in-office footage before her procedure. “You can see it’s written all over my face, but Dr. Anolik decided to be brave today and come into work to treat my acute Botox deficiency.”

Not only has Ripa managed to keep her social media followers entertained during such a difficult time, but she and husband Mark Conseulous have generously donated to aid in coronavirus relief efforts.

On March, 19, Us Weekly confirmed that the power couple donated $1 million towards the purchase of ventilators for the WIN Organization, which runs and supports 11 homeless shelters in the city.

