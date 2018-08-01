It just got a whole lot easier to channel your inner Kylie Jenner. The beauty magnate has teamed up with Instagram on a filter that allow her followers to try on some of the most iconic shades of her Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits, while also enjoying some blurring and buffing that results in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s signature #flawless face.

As of Tuesday, July 31, anyone following the reality star (for the uninitiated, her account is @kyliejenner and she’s got 112 million followers and counting) can swipe over to their live camera in the Instagram app for a virtual makeover that can be posted as a selfie, video or Boomerang. The filter offers seven lip colors (Candy K, Dolce, Posie K, Say No More, Shady, Boy Bye and Glitz) ranging from fuchsia to onyx to play with. Oh, and it also defines brows, darkens lashes and adds a subtle contour.

While Jenner sent shock waves with her recent admission that she removed the fillers from her famous pout, the change has made her no less of a lipstick lover. Her Instagram feed is full of pics of her trying out new shades and teasing upcoming launches, and for anyone hoping to give a few of the Kylie Cosmetics colors a try before buying online (the company has no permanent brick and mortar locations), there is now a virtual way to test drive.

The Instagram team-up is yet another savvy marketing move from the brand who has largely avoided traditional advertising strategies by relying on Kylie’s massive social media reach. Last month, the 20-year-old landed on the cover of Forbes magazine and it was estimated Kylie Cosmetics is well on its way to being a billion dollar brand having sold more than $630 million worth of product since its launch in 2016. That’s *a lot* of Lip Kits!

