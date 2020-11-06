Morgan Stewart Dishes on Her Pregnancy Style and Date Night Looks

Bumping along in style! Morgan Stewart always gives Us outfit envy whether she’s wearing a gown on a red carpet, a tailored every day look and even workout wear, so it’s no surprise that the 32-year-old mom-to-be has been nailing her pregnancy get-ups.

To do so in a carefree way, the Daily Pop host has been mixing cozy pieces with more classic ones from her Morgan Stewart Sport Après Sport Collection filled with athleisure wear, a double breasted blazer, long sleeve polos, cashmere and more in sizes XS to XXXL available on L.A. Collective.

“The collection reads effortless, which is exactly how I approach my own day-to-day style,” Stewart tells Stylish exclusively.

“Throwing on something as comfortable as leggings and pairing them with something structured like a blazer makes for a really laid-back and cool look. … It’s chic, simple and most importantly, easy to wear and pair,” she continues.

And at the moment, the former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star is relying on these elevated staples even more than usual as her baby bump is growing.

“I’ve always had a uniform in my head of what I like and I don’t follow along with trends. My core pieces remain the same — they just evolve as time goes on,” the California native says.

“I’ve tried to keep my [pregnancy style] as much of the same as before. … Right now it consists of leggings, but normally I would say it’s sophisticated, effortless and pretty chic. … I’ve definitely invested in a lot more pairs of boots to pair with my leggings though,” she admits.

As for how Stewart’s wardrobe will change upon welcoming her baby girl with fiancé Jordan McGraw? The California native predicts she will “probably be a little more conservative,” but only time will tell since she is “already pretty buttoned up.”

Regardless of what she’s wearing, McGraw, 34, always approves and has even picked up a few fashion tips from his future wife.

“He definitely appreciates a good outfit and shoe, but overall prefers a more natural look. Now it’s really whatever fits best — more leggings and dare I say a cute top,” she teases.

“He has great taste. I think I’ve probably just exposed him to different brands he may have not realized he would have liked as much as he does now!”

