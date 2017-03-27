Spring has sprung! And Stylish is celebrating by taking stock of the season’s favorite trends. From stripes to statement earrings, watch as we uncover the key pieces from Nordstrom you’ll need in your closet right now–all under $100!

Trend: Stripes

Showing your stripes is a trend that’s here to stay! While the nautical-inspired print is beloved, it popped up on nearly every spring runway, reminding us just how much a classic never goes out of style.

Lush Strappy Back Midi Dress, $55, shop.nordstrom.com

Halogen Peplum Top, $79, shop.nordstrom.com

Pleione Stripe Knit Bell Sleeve Top, $49, shop.nordstrom.com

Trend: Embellished Denim

The cure for winter blues? Our favorite blues — jean pieces, of course! — embellished to the nines. The wardrobe staple gets a spring refresh with colorful embroidery and swinging tassels. This is your new going-out denim.

STS Blue Rose Bowl Embroidered Denim Shorts, $48, shop.nordstrom.com

Topshop Embellished Hem Straight Leg Jeans, $95, shop.nordstrom.com

Topshop Floral Embroidered Denim Skirt, $68, shop.nordstrom.com

Trend: Statement Earrings

The bigger, the better! That’s the motto with danglers for spring, where long, beaded stunners and bejeweled beauties will reign supreme. Even if you don’t want to do a whole wardrobe swap, this trend will give every outfit in your closet an instant upgrade.

Gorjana Phoenix Earrings, $50, shop.nordstrom.com

BaubleBar Tratar Drop Earrings, $32, shop.nordstrom.com

Marchesa Sheer Bliss Cluster Button Earrings, shop.nordstrom.com

Trend: Flatforms

Add an inch — or three! The ’90s flatforms are back, and this time, they’ve lightened up. Grunge OG’s have been replaced with slip-ons in soft finishes and fuzzy toppers — so feminine!

Sam Edelman Leya Faux Fur laceless Sneaker, $99.95, shop.nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Gills Platform Slip-On Sneaker, $79.95, shop.nordstrom.com

