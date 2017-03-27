Spring has sprung! And Stylish is celebrating by taking stock of the season’s favorite trends. From stripes to statement earrings, watch as we uncover the key pieces from Nordstrom you’ll need in your closet right now–all under $100!
Trend: Stripes
Showing your stripes is a trend that’s here to stay! While the nautical-inspired print is beloved, it popped up on nearly every spring runway, reminding us just how much a classic never goes out of style.
Lush Strappy Back Midi Dress, $55, shop.nordstrom.com
Halogen Peplum Top, $79, shop.nordstrom.com
Pleione Stripe Knit Bell Sleeve Top, $49, shop.nordstrom.com
Trend: Embellished Denim
The cure for winter blues? Our favorite blues — jean pieces, of course! — embellished to the nines. The wardrobe staple gets a spring refresh with colorful embroidery and swinging tassels. This is your new going-out denim.
STS Blue Rose Bowl Embroidered Denim Shorts, $48, shop.nordstrom.com
Topshop Embellished Hem Straight Leg Jeans, $95, shop.nordstrom.com
Topshop Floral Embroidered Denim Skirt, $68, shop.nordstrom.com
Trend: Statement Earrings
The bigger, the better! That’s the motto with danglers for spring, where long, beaded stunners and bejeweled beauties will reign supreme. Even if you don’t want to do a whole wardrobe swap, this trend will give every outfit in your closet an instant upgrade.
Gorjana Phoenix Earrings, $50, shop.nordstrom.com
BaubleBar Tratar Drop Earrings, $32, shop.nordstrom.com
Marchesa Sheer Bliss Cluster Button Earrings, shop.nordstrom.com
Trend: Flatforms
Add an inch — or three! The ’90s flatforms are back, and this time, they’ve lightened up. Grunge OG’s have been replaced with slip-ons in soft finishes and fuzzy toppers — so feminine!
Sam Edelman Leya Faux Fur laceless Sneaker, $99.95, shop.nordstrom.com
Steve Madden Gills Platform Slip-On Sneaker, $79.95, shop.nordstrom.com
