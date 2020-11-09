Sofia Richie Loves Nana Jacqueline Designs Inspired by Barbie’s Dream Closet

Barbie’s dream wardrobe has come to life in Hollywood! Los Angeles-based fashion brand, Nana Jacqueline, was inspired by the iconic doll and her fabulous style, and celebrities including Sofia Richie, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Bella Thorne and Bebe Rexha can’t stop wearing it.

The line, created in 2013 by two best friends — Nana Li and Jacqueline Zhang — is known for its feminine, sexy and luxurious designs made with special details including rhinestones, bows, cutouts and more — all used to make It-girls’ nostalgic fantasies come true.

“We have everything you would need out of Barbie’s dream closet including fun designs, trendsetting pieces and stunning accessories,” Zhang tells Stylish exclusively while celebrating the launch of the brand’s holiday collection.

And regardless of the occasion, expect to make heads turn in their minidresses, jackets, crop tops, skirts, pajamas and more. “Our pieces are really unique and help you stand out from the crowd,” she explains.

“We love to celebrate and make you feel special in every moment of your life. … We want you to wear our pieces while celebrating important moments in your life such as birthdays, anniversaries, traveling, holiday parties, weddings and more,” the designer says.

“We also want to be there when you wind down and assist in making you feel luxuriously at peace and comfortable in our 100% silk loungewear.”

Another plus: You can even mix and match the line’s glamorous pieces with cozy ones for a chic, in-between look.

“Pairing our dresses with our blazers can really help dress your outfit up or down. We also offer a lot of two piece sets, which include a dress and blazer to go from day to night. Adding any of our coats and knits is another great option,” Zhang suggests.

Regardless of what you choose, the ultimate goal is to for shoppers to feel like their best selves in the label.

“Everything we create comes from two best friends dreaming together. … The Nana Jacqueline girl a confident girl who enjoys looking good and feeling sexy while passionately pursuing her dream life.”