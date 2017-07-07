This Skincare Line Couldn’t Be More Perfect For You

Imagine if you had a product regimen tailored to you and only you. Amazing, right? Thanks to Targeted Skin, that pie-in-the-sky dream is now a reality. The innovative brand is the first of its kind to identify clients’ DNA, then uses it to create a bespoke skincare protocol maximized to meet their anti-aging goals. Stylish found the concept so intriguing, Us Weekly editors put it to the test! Watch the Facebook Live video above to hear them dish on their experience.

How does it work? A Targeted Skin representative gives clients a simple cheek swab test that is then sent to the company’s lab for analysis. After determining your skin’s predispositions (such as being prone to a loss of elasticity or heightened sensitivity) and specific gene-determined risk levels of sagging, redness, pigmentation and other factors, a team of experts put together a personalized kit of products that work specifically on your potential issues. Along with the goodies, you also receive a detailed report on your genetic makeup as it pertains to your skin and aging to arm you with knowledge. Targeted Skin even suggests youth-boosting professional in-office dermatologic and aesthetic procedures you may want to consider based on your needs.

So what’s in the kit? The Base kit contains three targeted-to-you products: a cleanser, serum and moisturizer for twice-daily use. The Expanded kit contains the above with a night cream and either a scrub or toner. Generally, results are seen in about 30 days, but you may see improvements in your complexion in as little as seven! Sound too good to be true? Watch the Facebook Live video above to see Us Weekly Beauty Director Gwen Flamberg and Senior Reporter Travis Cronin describe their experience testing Targeted Skin and hear all about the tailored regimens.

For more information or to purchase a DNA test and product kit, visit targetedskin.com.

