Oscars

Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin Make Red Carpet Debut at 2021 Academy Awards: Photos

By
Oscars 2021 Paulina Porizkova Aaron Sorkin Make Red Carpet Debut 2021 Academy Awards
 Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
5
2 / 5
podcast

Cute Couple

The pair posed side by side.

Back to top