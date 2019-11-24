AMAs American Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore By Marisa Petrarca November 24, 2019 Stewart Cook/Shutterstock 38 39 / 38 Carole King In an all-black ensemble consisting of a black sequined top and blazer with matching leggings and heels. Back to top More News Still Happening? Lisa Vanderpump Plays Coy About Vanderpump Dogs Spinoff Plans Jennifer Aniston Shares Adorable Selfie With Her Dog, Clyde: ‘Girl’s Best Friend’ Inside the Fabulous Life of Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis More News