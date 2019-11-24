AMAs

American Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

By
Wackiest AMAs 2019 Looks - Tyra Banks
 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
38
39 / 38

Tyra Banks

In a camel-colored pantsuit with a black bra underneath, a wide-brimmed hat and  black gloves.

Back to top