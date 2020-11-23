Bebe Rexha

“For Bebe Rexha’s AMA’s look we went for a champagne pink monochromatic makeup look to compliment the tones in her gown,” makeup artist Ash K Holm explains. To achieve the singer’s smokey pink eye, the pro used blush instead of eyeshadow, specifically Giorgio Armani Neo Nude A-Blush in 50, which she swept across the lids and in the crease. Then, she applied the brand’s Kill Stellar Eyeshadow in 5 along the lash line, blending up towards the crease. To give the look a bit oof depth, she finished it off with the darkest shade in theEyes to Kill Eye Quattro Eyeshadow Palette, highlighting the brow bone with the lightest hue.