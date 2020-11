Cara Delevingne

The model rocked a super chic ‘do featuring a touch of old Hollywood glamour. According to hairstylist Danielle Priano the overall aesthetic was “Debbie Harry meets Helmet Newton.” After bending the hair into an “S” shape and setting with clips, Priano brushed it out with a Mason Pearson brush “until all the waves melted together” and sprinkled in Unite’s Expanda Dust for added control.