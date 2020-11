Doja Cat

For the red carpet, the singer stunned in a dark, pixie wig courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jared Henderson. To prep the style, he wet the strands with spray bottle and applied the Joico JoiWhip Firm-Hold Design Foam, before wrapping the style tightly with a scarf to blow dry on high heat for 20 minutes. When he unwrapped, he applied JoiMist Medium Styling & Finishing Hairspray while adjusting the bangs to be just right.