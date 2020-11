Taraji P. Henson

Celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace created a bold, wavy style inspired by “glamorous modernized ’70s and super mod top models like Pat Cleveland, Beverly Johnson and Naomi Campbell.” After using Joico Color Infuse Red to add a vibrant boost to the host’s fiery strands, Wallace created a bounce, piecey texture using the Beach Shake Dry Texturizer and Flip Turn Volumizing Finishing Spray.