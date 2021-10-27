Us Weekly Magazine
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Podcasts
Video
Celebrity Directory
More
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Podcasts
Video
Celebrity Directory
Photos
Food
Pets
Bachelor Nation
Reality TV
Buzzzz-o-Meter
Newsletter Signup
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Hot Pics
Subscriber Service
Shop With Us
Shop Special Issues
Download current issue for just $5.99
Accessibility Statement
Buying Guides
Download Current Issue
Subscribe
to the magazine
LOGIN
Top 5
Stories
Celebrity Style
Diane Kruger! Brooke Shields! See What the Stars Wore to the 2021 American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala
By
Samantha Holender
October 27, 2021
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
10
2
/
10
Brooke Shields
In a Michael Kors design.
Back to top
In order to view the gallery, please allow
Manage Cookies
More News
These 4 Matching Sets Are Everything You Need This Fall!
‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos!
See Brad and Angelina’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Today
More News
Account
My Account
Sign Out