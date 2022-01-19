Rachel Zoe

The fashion designer and celebrity stylist took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to the late creative director. “We lost one of the most extraordinary today 💔. It was hard to choose an image but I loved how this conveyed your kindness. Andre Leon Talley, you were so much more then the most chic, elegant man I ever met. You were larger then life, yet so gentle and sweet to me as a young excited fashion obsessed girl who was intimidated by everyone in the industry,” she wrote.

She went on to share words of wisdom the fashion legend passed down to her, noting that the “world just became a little less glamorous today.”

Zoe continued: “You will be missed by so many and I thank you for inspiring me and countless others with your passion and infinite wisdom. You were so kind and supportive of me when others weren’t and I am forever grateful 🙏🏻. Rest In Peace and power Sir. 🕊”