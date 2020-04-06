Celebrity Tattoos

A Comprehensive Guide to Ariana Grande’s Chic Tattoos — From the Pete Davidson Cover-Ups to Dainty Finger Tats

By
A Comprehensive Guide to Ariana Grande's Tattoos
 APEX/MEGA
20
5 / 20

Black Heart

To disguise the “Pete” tattoo that she original got, she inked over it with a super dark filled-in heart. 

Back to top