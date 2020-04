Her First Heart

Here was the first of many hearts! In 2012 the songstress got a tiny version of the symbol on her toe. She shared the experience in a YouTube video, writing, “This year has been 1 of the happiest and most enlightening years for me, and I felt like I wanted to do something special to remind me of this time… so, I wanted to do something permanent to remind me to always be grateful and not take anything for granted so, I got a little tattoo.”