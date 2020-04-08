Beauty News Au Naturel! See Ariana Grande’s Best Naturally Curly Hair Moments Over the Years By Marisa Petrarca 6 hours ago September 30, 2015 The star compared her natural curls to her labradoodle pup named Ophelia in an Instagram video. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Tyler Cameron Fires Back at Critic Who Says He’s Not the ‘Perfect Guy’ for Hannah Brown ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News