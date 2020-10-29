Celebrity Style

Ariana Grande Asks Fans to Pick Their Favorite Look From ‘Positions’ — See All the Sexy ’60s Fashion

By
Ariana Grande "Positions" Music Video Looks
 Courtesy of Ariana Grande/Instagram
8
5 / 8
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Look 5

A yellow miniskirt and jacket combo with over-the-knee leather boots. 

 

Back to top