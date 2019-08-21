Fashion News Not a Drill: AriZona Iced Tea and Adidas Just Teamed Up to Launch a Playful, Patterned 12-Piece Shoe Collection By Marisa Petrarca August 21, 2019 Courtesy of Adidas 12 13 / 12 AriZona x Adidas Contintental Vulc Sneaker $90, adidas.com Back to top More News Olivia Wilde Says This Conditioner Saved Her Eyebrows After ‘15 Years of Baldness’ This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL The Best Weight Loss Program, Especially for Those Who Have Tried It All More News